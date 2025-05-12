IHeartMedia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Monday reported a loss of $281.2 million in…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — IHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) on Monday reported a loss of $281.2 million in its first quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $1.84 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The radio company posted revenue of $807.1 million in the period.

