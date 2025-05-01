Idexx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $242.7 million.…

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $242.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.96.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.92 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $998.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $11.93 to $12.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.21 billion.

