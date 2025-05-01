Idex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $95.5 million. The…

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $814.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $803.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Idex expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.95 to $2.05.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.45 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IEX

