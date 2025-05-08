ICU Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its first quarter.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.72 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $604.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $599.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.