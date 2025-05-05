Ichor Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $4.6 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $244.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $244.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ichor Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $225 million to $245 million for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICHR

