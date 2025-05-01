Live Radio
ICF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2025, 5:00 PM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $26.9 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $487.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $487.7 million.

