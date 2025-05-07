Icahn Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 7, 2025, 8:11 AM

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $414 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunny Isles, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period.

