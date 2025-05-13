Icad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Icad inc. (ICAD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $833,000 in its…

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Icad inc. (ICAD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $833,000 in its first quarter.

The Nashua, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 2 cents per share.

The imaging and early cancer detection company posted revenue of $4.9 million in the period.

