Ibotta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Wednesday reported profit of $555,000 in its first quarter. The…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Wednesday reported profit of $555,000 in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The digital company that offers consumers rewards and rebates posted revenue of $84.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ibotta said it expects revenue in the range of $86.5 million to $92.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBTA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.