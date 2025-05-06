Iamgold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $39.7 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $477.1 million in the period.

