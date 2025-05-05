IAC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported a loss of $216.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported a loss of $216.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.64. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $2.80 per share.

The Y posted revenue of $570.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAC

