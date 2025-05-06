Hyster-Yale: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.6 million in its first quarter.…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $910.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HY

