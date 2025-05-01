Hyatt Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $20 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 billion.

