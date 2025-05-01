Huntington Ingalls: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported first-quarter net…

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $149 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.79.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.90 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.79 billion.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

