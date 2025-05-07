Hudson Pacific: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $12.9 million, or 9 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 8 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $74.7 million, or 53 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, posted revenue of $198.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Hudson Pacific expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 3 cents to 7 cents.

