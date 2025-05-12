HudBay Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $100.4 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $100.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $594.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $518.5 million.

