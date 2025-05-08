HubSpot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.8 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $1.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $714.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.2 million.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.12 per share, with revenue in the range of $738 million to $740 million.

