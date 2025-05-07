H&R Block: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $722.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $5.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $5.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.12 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

H&R Block expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.69 billion to $3.75 billion.

