HP: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $406 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $13.22 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 80 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.30 per share.

