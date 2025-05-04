How to Negotiate Bank Account Fees

Banks charge fees for a variety of activities and services, but sometimes they are negotiable. Making a quick call to…

Banks charge fees for a variety of activities and services, but sometimes they are negotiable. Making a quick call to your bank might help you get a fee waived or refunded, especially if you’re a long-time customer or made a one-time mistake. Whether you’ve been surprised by an overdraft fee or missed the criteria for a monthly maintenance fee waiver, your bank may offer flexibility with fees if you ask for it.

See which fees your bank may negotiate on, the factors banks consider and how to ask your bank to waive a fee.

Which Bank Fees Are Negotiable?

These fees may be negotiable, but you’ll have to ask your bank to waive them:

— Monthly maintenance fees

— Wire transfer fees

— Overdraft fees

— Late fees

— ATM fees

“It’s very possible to get bank fees removed from your account, so it’s always worth calling to ask,” says Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert and former consumer advisor with Kinoli.

While the bank fees above may be negotiable, others, such as foreign transaction fees, are not. Some fee waivers, such as for wire transfer fees, may require a high transfer volume or a private banking relationship.

Why Banks Might Waive Fees

Your bank may offer fee waivers if you’re considered a valuable customer. If you’ve built a good relationship, your bank should be willing to go beyond the ordinary now and then to keep you as a customer.

Factors such as loyalty and account history are essential to getting fee waivers. If you’ve banked with the same institution for years, your long-standing relationship could work in your favor. Maintaining a positive account balance and avoiding frequent issues, such as overdrafts, is also helpful.

Your overall balance and number of accounts also matter, as a bank is more likely to bend policies for customers who do a lot of business with it.

“A bank is not going to lose a client who may generate them thousands of dollars in revenue per year over a small one-time monthly late fee,” says Adam Neiberg, global senior marketing manager at SAS.

If it’s an infrequent issue — like an accidental overdraft or missed direct deposit — your bank may be understanding and waive the fee. It’s easy to explain human error and ask for forgiveness if you don’t make it a regular habit.

“Some banks have a non-advertised policy to waive one or two mistake fees a year as standard practice,” says Neiberg.

How to Ask For Bank Fee Waivers

Understand that you’re asking for a favor when you request a bank fee waiver, and it’s always possible the answer is no. But it could be worth it if you have a reasonable request and ask politely and professionally.

— Contact your bank. Calling may be the most effective, because you’ll talk directly to a human, but you could also try your bank’s online chat or messaging service.

— Calmly explain the situation. and point out any mistakes or circumstances that caused the fee, such as an unexpectedly late deposit, family emergency or travel.

— Highlight your relationship with the bank. Point out how long you’ve been a customer and how many accounts you have. This isn’t news to the bank, but reinforces that you know you’re a valuable customer.

— Be direct but respectful. Use clear language and avoid over-explaining. Ask specifically for what you want.

“Being polite goes a long way,” says personal finance expert Barry Choi. “Explain how it was an honest mistake and just an oversight on your end. Accept responsibility but say how you’ve been a long-term customer with a good relationship with the bank.”

Try these phrases when you negotiate bank account fees:

— “I noticed a fee on my account and would appreciate a waiver as a one-time courtesy.”

— “This fee was due to a delayed deposit, and I’d appreciate it if you could remove it.”

— “I understand this fee was assessed, and based on my account history, I’d like to request a waiver.”

— “This was a mistake, and I’d be grateful if you could reverse it.”

— “I’ve been a loyal customer. Can this fee be waived to reflect that relationship?”

You’re not out of options if the answer is no. You can request to speak to a supervisor or a member of the customer retention team who may have more flexibility in granting fee waivers.

“If you aren’t getting anywhere with the first customer agent, ask to speak with a supervisor or manager, or try calling back to speak with a different agent,” says Woroch.

Another option is trying a different contact method. For example, consider calling or visiting a branch if you used online chat.

Other Ways to Avoid Bank Fees

Negotiating bank fees is typically retroactive, as you would likely request a waiver after the fee has been assessed. While you can save money by negotiating fees, avoiding bank fees before they hit your account is better.

Use these tips to avoid bank fees in the future:

— Set up balance alerts to know when your balance drops below a certain level. This can help you avoid overdrafts or falling below minimum balance requirements.

— Use overdraft protection, linking your savings account to your checking account so you can automatically cover a negative account balance.

— Switch to accounts with minimal or no fees. Many bank accounts don’t charge monthly maintenance fees, or may be more flexible with how fees are applied.

“Choose an account with low or no fees, or consider an account that waives fees if you maintain a minimum balance. Switching to a no-fee bank is definitely worth considering since the savings could be significant over time,” says Choi.

