How to Mobile Deposit a Check With Your Smartphone

With the rise of online-only banks and apps that allow money transfers in just a few seconds from a smartphone, consumers no longer have to rely on ATMs or a bank teller to handle their paper checks. Customers can now upload an image of their check using a mobile app in order to deposit their money.

Mobile deposits are convenient for consumers and financial institutions alike. However, they only work if you follow your bank or credit union’s policies.

While there are some exceptions, depending on your bank, here’s how to deposit a check by phone:

— Download your financial institution’s app.

— Understand your bank or credit union’s policies.

— Endorse the check properly.

— Take photos of the front and back of the check.

— Confirm transaction details and send to your financial institution.

— Hold on to the check for several days.

— Discard the check once it’s cleared.

Read on for more detail on what’s involved in each step to start depositing your checks by phone.

Download Your Financial Institution’s App

Consumers will typically have to conduct their mobile check deposits through an app, so if your phone doesn’t have the bank’s app yet yet, you’ll have to install it before moving forward. To ensure you have the official app and you’re using the latest version, download the app using a link from the bank’s website.

Understand Your Bank or Credit Union’s Policies

It’s important to understand that most banks may limit the amount of money you can deposit digitally in order to prevent fraud. “It’s not unusual for banks to have a limit of a few thousand dollars per day or per month,” says Christopher Maher, chairman and CEO of OceanFirst Bank in Toms River, New Jersey. These amounts may range from $500 all the way up to $5,000 in a single day at many institutions.

Depending on the financial institution, processing times may vary. Some banks may hold the mobile deposit for one or two days before the funds are released, as OceanFirst Bank does, for example. At OceanFirst deposits of more than $5,525 are held until the check clears, and customers are notified regarding availability. On the other hand, at Fulton Bank in Pennsylvania, the deposit limit per day is $1,000.

When mobile deposits first started out, banks may have charged a fee for the service. However, most institutions now offer it for free.

Endorse the Check Properly

Your next step is to endorse your check after you’ve confirmed that it falls within your bank’s deposit limits.

When it comes to endorsing your check, some banks may have different rules, such as requiring something specific be written on the check, such as “for mobile deposit.” Most institutions will also not accept a mobile deposit of a third-party check that has been signed over to you, Maher says.

It’s important to have correct endorsement language when depositing the check so you can minimize the chance of a duplicate deposit. For example, you may deposit your check using the mobile app while your spouse tries to take it to the bank without realizing it has already been deposited. In this situation, the bank should flag the duplicate transaction.

“Most check-printing companies now have a box to indicate it’s a mobile deposit,” says Lindsay Saling, senior vice president and consumer sales manager at Fulton Bank. This feature is a way to ensure a check isn’t taken to a branch after a mobile deposit.

Take Photos of the Front and Back of the Check

When making a mobile deposit, you must take clear photos. Your bank’s app may help you by incorporating a frame to help line up the image. Maybe you have trouble holding your phone steady when you take photos. The app may make it easier by prompting you to hover over the check while the app automatically captures the image.

It’s crucial to keep in mind that the security and privacy risks that come with online banking include making a mobile check deposit. Consumers should take the same precautions they would use for any other sensitive transaction, such as not using public Wi-Fi and snapping photos in a private location.

Confirm Transaction Details and Send to Your Financial Institution

After taking pictures of your check, you’ll need to enter your deposit amount, confirm the details and then send the transaction through to your bank or credit union. “We do see customers who don’t hit submit,” Saling says.

Hold on to the Check for Several Days

When it’s all said and done after making the deposit, don’t throw away the check just yet. “It’s really important to keep the check for up to 90 days,” Maher says. The bank may need to see the paper check if there’s a problem with the transaction, such as a blurry photo or excess deposits.

Discard the Check Once It’s Cleared

Once the funds are available and the check has cleared, you can throw the check away. “Ultimately, (people) should be using a shredder,” says Scott Butler, financial planner with advisory firm Klauenberg Retirement Solutions in Laurel, Maryland. You don’t want someone getting hold of your check and trying to cash it or deposit it.

Update 05/19/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.