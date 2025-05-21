How to Manage Anxiety with Rising Medicare Costs and Potential Coverage Changes

For most of her adult life, New York City resident Samuella Becker didn’t have to think twice about health insurance.…

For most of her adult life, New York City resident Samuella Becker didn’t have to think twice about health insurance. Coverage was provided as part of her job, her husband’s job or both. But the safety net vanished as she approached her 65th birthday in 2019.

Like millions of Americans aging into Medicare, she was suddenly faced with a dizzying array of plans, unfamiliar terms and critical decisions that would impact her health and finances.

After carefully choosing a Medicare Advantage plan that provided her needed benefits, Becker was suddenly informed that Aetna was cancelling her plan earlier this year. She worked through her initial feelings of shock and disbelief and immediately became concerned about finding a plan with the right doctors and coverage benefits.

“My main concern was whether I would find another plan where my doctors were in the network,” Becker recalls.

Thankfully, Becker had already been working with a no-fee Medicare Advantage broker, Michael Krantz with Avid Benefits in New York City. He navigated her through several options and found a solid alternative on day one of enrollment.

Becker represents the experience of millions of seniors navigating a wide range of Medicare choices — and feeling overwhelmed, intimidated and fearful about their current and future health care coverage.

For many older adults, the complexity and unpredictability of Medicare can be a significant source of anxiety.

“The combination of increasing costs and possible modifications creates anxiety, but seniors can find practical methods to take back control,” says Abdullah Boulad, a behavioral and holistic health expert and founder and CEO of the Balance RehabClinic.

Rising Medicare Costs

Seniors are paying more for Medicare in 2025, as the federal program adjusts costs in response to projected increases in utilization, inflation and health care prices.

— Medicare Part A. The Part A deductible for hospital inpatient care increased to $1,676, and the coinsurance rates for extended hospital stays and skilled nursing facility stays have also risen.

— Medicare Part B. The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B rose to $185, up from $174.70 in 2024. The annual deductible for Part B increased to $257, compared to $240 last year.

— Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage plans). Medicare Advantage premiums were stable last year, but the average deductible under Medicare Advantage went up 139%.

— Medicare Part D. Under the Part D prescription plan, premiums increased 25% in the last year, the biggest jump in the eight years of tracking this statistic, according to research. A separate report found drug costs ranked among the most common worries for 50% of Medicare beneficiaries.

What’s ahead for 2026? Seniors will have to wait to learn what they’ll pay for Medicare coverage next year.

“The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has not finalized or announced premium and coinsurance rates for 2026,” Krants says. “Those figures typically become available in the fall before the calendar year they affect. Until then, it’s too early to say what changes, if any, will occur.”

While the current reality for Medicare beneficiaries is higher premiums and deductible costs, the real concern is the potential for erosion of coverage and services provided under the federal program. This uncertainty can bring a lot of anxiety to seniors, especially for those who rely heavily on the program for chronic conditions or expensive medications.

To help keep anxiety at bay, follow these expert-backed tips:

1. Review Your Plan Thoroughly

One of the most effective ways to reduce stress is to review your current Medicare plan thoroughly.

“Review your current plan to understand your benefits because knowledge of what you have will help eliminate uncertainty,” Boulad says.

Knowing exactly what your plan covers — and what it doesn’t cover — can help eliminate the fear of the unknown. Understanding the details of your current benefits, such as copays, deductibles, drug formularies and provider networks, creates a clearer picture of where you stand and helps identify whether changes are necessary.

2. Don’t Ignore the Annual Notice of Change

Each fall, Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plan holders receive an Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) from their insurers. This often-overlooked document provides a preview of how plans will change in the coming year, including:

— Adjustments to monthly premiums, deductibles and copayments

— Changes to drug formularies, the list of medications covered under the plan

— Updates to the provider network, which may affect your ability to see your preferred doctors or specialists

“Too many people throw the ANOC in a drawer and don’t look at it until it’s too late,” says senior care and retirement expert Chris Orestis, president and founder of Retirement Genius of Portland, Maine. “By then, their doctor may be out-of-network, or their medications may no longer be covered the same way. That can lead to big bills or even delayed care.”

3. Choose the Right Plan

Choosing the right plan can feel overwhelming.

Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage both have strengths and weaknesses. While original Medicare (Parts A and B) covers hospital and medical services, it has gaps like the absence of an out-of-pocket limit and no prescription drug coverage. To help round out coverage, many beneficiaries opt to buy Part D and Medigap plans. Others prefer to switch to a Medicare Advantage (Part C) plan, which bundles services and often includes prescription coverage.

“Medicare Advantage may offer more services for a lower upfront cost,” Orestis explains. “But you’re working within a private insurer’s rules, which often means smaller provider networks, prior authorizations and potentially higher out-of-pocket expenses if your health declines.”

4. Stay Informed

Major changes to Medicare and other public health programs could be on the horizon. Congress is currently debating budget resolutions that include billions in potential cuts to Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP), programs that many older Americans depend on. While Medicare itself has largely been spared from proposed cuts for now, the Medicare Trust Funds are projected to face insolvency within the next decade.

The Medicare Trust Funds consist of two U.S. Treasury accounts that are specifically used to finance Medicare:

— Hospital Insurance Trust Fund. This is funded by payroll taxes and other sources to finance Medicare Part A (hospital and home health costs).

— Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Fund. This is funded by enrollees’ premiums and federal revenues to finance Part B (medical expenses) and Part D (drug coverage).

“This isn’t just a political issue, but a real-life problem,” Orestis says. “Failing to address the funding gap could mean across-the-board benefit reductions by a third. That’s a disaster waiting to happen, especially as the baby boomer generation continues to age into the system.”

5. Consult With Professionals

Another way to ease anxiety is to work with a licensed Medicare advisor or broker. These professionals stay current on plan changes, cost trends and enrollment options and can help guide you to find coverage that better fits your evolving needs. They can also help you compare plans, determine if you qualify for special programs and clarify confusing terminology to help relieve the pressure of making decisions alone.

“You don’t want to be surprised in January,” Orestis says. “Planning ahead now can save you money and protect your access to care.”

6. Practice Self-Care

Finally, it’s important to acknowledge and address the emotional impact of health insurance uncertainty.

Here are a few techniques to help manage stress and anxiety:

— Deep breathing exercises. Breathing exercises is one of the quickest ways to calm the nervous system and reduce anxiety in the moment. Techniques like box breathing — inhale for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four and hold again for four — can help seniors slow their heart rate and restore a sense of control when feeling overwhelmed by plan details or enrollment deadlines.

— Regular physical activity. Even something as gentle as daily walks, stretching or yoga can help reduce stress hormones, elevate mood and improve sleep. Exercise also sharpens cognitive function, which is important when comparing complex insurance plans or weighing financial implications.

— Mindfulness and meditation practices. Mindfulness and meditation can help train the mind to stay present rather than spiraling into worst-case scenarios. Apps designed for older adults or simple audio recordings can provide accessible ways to practice daily, even for those unfamiliar with meditation.

Bottom Line

Rising Medicare premiums, shifting coverage and changing provider networks are causing anxiety and stress among beneficiaries.

To ease the emotional toll, experts recommend joining support groups or community workshops focused on Medicare education that can help provide a sense of solidarity and empowerment. As Boulad notes, “knowledge reduces uncertainty,” but pairing that knowledge with emotional support and professional guidance can make navigating Medicare far less stressful.

