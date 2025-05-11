How to Get Ready the Week Before the LSAT

Preparing for the LSAT starts months in advance. After you learn the basics and put your skills into practice, you…

Preparing for the LSAT starts months in advance. After you learn the basics and put your skills into practice, you should fall into a steady rhythm of practice and review as you build skills and gain confidence.

As exam day approaches, your brain may feel overtaxed and overstuffed with tips and tactics. That’s why it’s important to carefully manage your time and energy in the week before the test. The following advice can help keep your head clear:

— Go over your notes to consolidate skills.

— Review recent practice tests.

— Manage stress to be in the right mindset.

— Plan for potential surprises.

— Relax.

Go Over Your Notes to Consolidate Skills

The week before the LSAT is an excellent time to consolidate everything you’ve learned about the test and make sure you’re actually putting this knowledge into practice.

Take out a big sheet of poster board, or open a fresh document on your computer, and organize all that information into an outline, flow chart or mind map. Writing down information makes it easier to remember and integrate. It can also reveal gaps in your knowledge while you still have some time to address them.

Frankly, it does no good to learn a technique if you feel unable to use it effectively under test conditions. So be honest with yourself. Are you applying the lessons in your practice? If not, now’s the time to revisit them. Maybe you need to brush up on your source materials or even experiment with different approaches.

While LSAT prep doesn’t require as much memorization as tests like the Medical College Admission Test, or MCAT, there are some things you should know cold, like common logical flaws. If there are points or concepts you have trouble remembering, put them on flash cards and drill with them.

Review Recent Practice Tests

It is risky to take new practice tests in the last few days before the LSAT. Practice is stressful and draining, and if you happen to get more questions wrong than usual you may panic and sabotage your test-day performance.

Instead, go over questions you have already done, without the suspense of getting them right or wrong. Remind yourself how you arrived at correct answers and what you learned from the questions you got wrong. Remember what it feels like to take the test while keeping your cool.

Manage Stress to Be in the Right Mindset

Test anxiety is all in your head. It’s natural to feel a surge of nervous energy before the test. The trick is to channel that energy productively to stay alert through a long test, instead of burning it through anxious and racing thoughts.

Try visualization exercises to remind your brain that you know what is on the test because of all the practice tests you successfully completed. Use a mindfulness technique like breathing exercises or meditation. Stay sharp by eating healthy foods and exercising regularly.

If you find yourself flagging, remind yourself why law school is a goal worth your full effort. Imagine how it will feel to receive an acceptance letter, knowing how hard you worked to achieve this dream.

Plan for Potential Surprises

You never know what test day will bring. Rather than worry what will happen, plan for every contingency.

Game out how you will react if you have a distracting proctor, a headache, a technical difficulty or any other issue. Don’t let such a snag derail your whole test.

Read the rules and instructions for how the test will be conducted. If you’re taking the test remotely, test your equipment. Practice the software the test uses.

Do what you can to ensure ideal test conditions: a quiet and well-lit space, stable internet connection. a nearby bathroom for test breaks. Lay out any refreshments ahead of time.

If you’re taking the test outside your home, familiarize yourself with the route you will take to the test center. See if you can visit ahead of time to get a sense of the space. Pack what you will need to take, like identification, a sweater and a snack.

Relax

The day before the LSAT, don’t take practice exams or questions. You have done everything you can to prepare. Give your brain a chance to recharge.

Get to bed early so you can rise the next day with plenty of time to gather necessary materials and get situated for the test. If you sleep poorly, put the annoyance behind you. You may be more irritable or inattentive than usual, but you can still perform well.

Eat an energizing breakfast, listen to relaxing music and get excited — in a matter of hours, the test will be behind you. Your legal career will be one step closer.

