How Much Does a Cruise Cost in 2025?

With the rising cost of everything, including travel, cruise fares seem like an incredible bargain. After all, you may be…

With the rising cost of everything, including travel, cruise fares seem like an incredible bargain. After all, you may be able to find a three-night cruise with nightly rates as low as $50 per person. But while there certainly are good cruise deals out there, keep in mind that the fares you see advertised online often don’t include extras like taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, shore excursions, specialty dining, alcoholic beverages, specialty coffees, room service fees and more.

Cruise pricing can be confusing with so many variables. Unless you’re sailing with an all-inclusive line (which tend to be smaller luxury lines), your bill on the day of disembarkation may be unexpected or even shocking. Small things like buying bottled water or renting noodles for floating in the ocean at a cruise line’s private island can add up quickly. To help you plan better for a cruise vacation, U.S. News has broken down some of the costs and add-ons you need to take into consideration before booking your next getaway on the high seas.

How much does a one-week cruise cost?

Cruise fares vary based on itinerary, number of nights, cabin type, amenities and cruise line. Depending on what you’re looking for, a cruise can cost anywhere from about $140 per person in an interior cabin for three nights in Europe to $111,000 per person for an entry-level veranda suite on a 135-night world cruise — and anywhere in between.

For a typical weeklong cruise, here are a few examples of base cost ranges on larger cruise lines for various regions:

— A seven-night Caribbean cruise in November 2025 ranges from roughly $400 to $3,000 per person.

— A seven-night Alaska cruise in May 2025 ranges from roughly $500 to $4,000 per person.

— A seven-night Mediterranean cruise in June 2025 ranges from roughly $700 to $2,500 per person.

— A seven-night Mexico cruise on the Pacific Coast in January 2026 ranges from roughly $600 to $1,500 per person.

— A seven-night Canada and New England cruise in October 2025 ranges from roughly $700 to $2,000 per person.

What’s included in the base fare with a larger cruise line?

Mass market cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line — as well as more upscale lines like Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Cunard Line, Disney Cruise Line and Princess Cruises — advertise “starting from” base fares, which are for inside cabins. These are the least expensive staterooms on the ship, and they do not have windows. Staying in these accommodations still gives you access to all the complimentary dining venues and several types of nonalcoholic beverages (such as nonbottled water, iced tea, basic juices, hot coffee and tea), as well as the ship’s pools, gym facilities, kids clubs and onboard entertainment.

If you want a room with a view — or a larger stateroom — consider booking an ocean view room with a window, or a cabin with a balcony or veranda. With these rooms, you’ll have access to all the ship’s included amenities and typically more spacious accommodations for the week. Of course, this option will come at a higher price point.

No matter which room category you choose, port expenses, taxes and fees may not be included in the base fares, but they’ll be automatically added to the cost of your cruise. Several cruise lines, such as Royal Caribbean, Princess and MSC, now include them in the fares, making it easier to sort through the extra fees. The amount of these charges will depend on the length of your cruise and where you’re sailing. Gratuities for the staff and crew are also an additional expense with larger cruise lines.

What if you want more amenities and perks?

For more perks, you can splurge on a suite or a higher room category. With Celebrity’s Concierge Class accommodations, for example, you’ll be treated to amenities such as a welcome lunch, a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, personalized concierge service, an exclusive destination seminar, pillow selection upon request, laundry service and more.

Guests who book Disney Cruise Line’s Concierge staterooms and suites will have a dedicated concierge agent offering personalized assistance for pre-arrival planning for port adventures, dining reservations, other onboard activities and special requests. You’ll also get priority check-in and boarding, a private welcome reception, free Wi-Fi, access to a private lounge with complimentary food and beverages (alcoholic and nonalcoholic) served throughout the day, use of an exclusive sundeck, and other perks.

You may opt to stay within an exclusive area of the ship, such as the MSC Yacht Club, The Haven by Norwegian or Celebrity’s The Retreat. These high-end private enclaves offer a mostly all-inclusive experience with additional features, while still including access to all the entertainment, dining venues and more on board. The accommodations can cost hundreds more dollars per day, but you’ll have an experience similar to sailing on a small luxury vessel.

For example, the MSC Yacht Club offers an intimate all-inclusive space within its larger ships. The private area is accessible with a key card and features luxurious suites, a dedicated concierge, 24-hour butler service, a private restaurant and lounge, a secluded pool deck, priority reservations for specialty dining, VIP seating for entertainment, a stocked personalized minibar, complimentary internet, thermal spa access and other amenities. There are also additional dining and snack options throughout the day at the pool and lounge. You’ll find similar amenities in Norwegian’s and Celebrity’s private retreats, including priority boarding and disembarkation, exclusive sun deck areas, concierge service, and priority access when boarding tenders for going ashore.

Guests of MSC’s Yacht Club receive the line’s premium drinks package, which covers premium liquors, wines and cocktails in the Yacht Club and at most other venues on the ship. Accommodations in The Retreat on Celebrity also include premium beverages throughout the ship. If you’re staying in The Haven by Norwegian, a beverage package is not covered in the pricing, but Norwegian offers its “More at Sea” package, which includes unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, complimentary Wi-Fi, excursion credits and other perks.

What factors determine pricing?

Base pricing and the additional components vary greatly among the cruise lines, so you’ll need to determine what your budget is for the trip — and what you can and can’t live without when it comes to accommodations and amenities. Travelers may also find that one cruise line has a deal or promotion with reduced pricing that covers airfare, specialty dining, a beverage package, free Wi-Fi or other perks in the advertised rate (such as the Norwegian package mentioned above), while another line isn’t running any specials for a similar itinerary.

Voyages on older cruise ships tend to be less expensive, so if you’re on a tight budget, consider a ship with fewer bells and whistles. If you’re sailing on a short itinerary in the Bahamas and plan to lounge by the pool or on the beach at the cruise line’s private island all day, you may not be concerned about having high-tech onboard amenities, martini bars and several specialty restaurants.

Save the money to splurge on more expensive fares when you’re planning to sail on longer voyages on larger and newer ships. You’ll want several days at sea to enjoy the onboard amenities on some vessels, such as the Aqua Slidecoaster (the world’s first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide) aboard the just-launched Norwegian Aqua, or a three-level racetrack on a newer ship like Norwegian Viva. It would take a full week or more to explore all the entertainment options aboard Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, debuting in the summer of 2025. Similarly, passengers will find a dizzying array of new entertainment offerings and attractions on Star Princess, which will become Princess Cruises’ latest addition to its fleet when it launches in fall 2025.

Another significant factor to consider is the time of year you want to travel. Better deals are available in the offseason, but the months that constitute the offseason vary depending on what part of the world you’re traveling to. For example, May is a great time to find a deal in the Caribbean. The offseason — or shoulder season — in that market typically runs from May to November. However, keep in mind this period overlaps with hurricane season.

You also may be able to find last-minute deals in many other destinations if you’re flexible. Working with a travel agent is an excellent way to learn of last-minute specials and cruise deals that offer add-ons like beverage packages, specialty dining inclusions, shore excursions and other perks. You can also check out the online specials that change frequently.

[Read: Best Cruise Lines for the Money]

Solo travelers may pay more

Cruise lines usually price accommodations with two passengers in mind, so if you’re traveling alone, you may also need to factor in a single supplement, which can add up to as much as 100% of the cruise fare. To save money, bring a friend so you can access the lower double occupancy fare or consider lines that feature rooms specifically for solo travelers.

Select Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships offer solo staterooms, for example. Norwegian has several options for solo accommodations across its fleet, including studio, inside, ocean view and balcony staterooms. These smaller accommodations — typically ranging from around 100 to more than 200 square feet in size — are priced and designed for solo travelers. Key card access to Norwegian’s Studio Lounge is included with the line’s solo cabins and offers a place to relax and mix and mingle with other cruisers. Other lines that offer solo cabins include Holland America, MSC, Cunard and Virgin Voyages. While the price may not be as inexpensive as the per-person double occupancy fare when traveling with someone else, these accommodations offer some savings over a typical solo fare.

Some lines often feature special deals on select sailings where the single supplement is waived or reduced. A knowledgeable travel agent specializing in cruises can assist in finding the best offers for solo travelers. Check out our guide to the best solo cruises with no supplement fare.

‘Kids cruise free’ promotions can help families save

If you’re traveling with kids, many cruise lines — such as Holland America, MSC, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, and Princess — offer “kids sail free” promotions (sometimes described as sailings where the third and fourth guests sail free) periodically throughout the year. You can also find discounted fares for children on select sailings.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has fares as low as $1,000 for children 17 and younger on a variety of select voyages. Regent’s regular fares typically start at around $4,000 per person for a seven-night cruise, so this is a significant savings. This fare also includes unlimited complimentary shore excursions and all the benefits and perks of sailing with an all-inclusive luxury cruise line. Regent also runs occasional promotions where kids cruise free on a selection of itineraries.

[Related:8 Top Cruises for Babies and Toddlers]

Food and beverages are another expense to consider

Once you determine your total cruise fare with the taxes, fees, port charges and gratuities, you’ll need to budget for the additional expenses you’ll have on the ship — and these extras can add up quickly. Meals at specialty dining venues, alcoholic drinks and some other beverages (like sodas) will typically not be covered in the basic cruise fare unless you’re sailing with an all-inclusive line or have booked a stateroom or suite in an exclusive retreat such as the MSC Yacht Club. You’ll also have to pay for room service on many ships.

You can purchase specialty dining, beverage and Wi-Fi packages before or during your cruise. These packages offer savings over purchasing everything individually — and it’s best to buy them once you book your cruise, as they’re typically cheaper to purchase before you board the ship.

Dining

For an example of the savings you’ll get, Royal Caribbean offers up to a 40% discount with its specialty dining packages. These add-ons also include reduced pricing for children ages 6 to 12, while kids 5 and younger eat for free. The cruise line’s “Unlimited Dining Package” comes with discounts on bottles of wine too.

In addition to specialty dining venues that charge a flat fee — usually between $30 to $60 in the evenings — there are also restaurants that charge as much as $200 or more for dinner, such as Royal Caribbean’s swanky Empire Supper Club. Other restaurants feature a la carte menus with sushi, bar food and steakhouse fare that price out individual courses. Some of these venues may not include gratuity, so that’s another extra cost. If you decide to dine at any of these spots — and they’re not included in your package — you’ll have to budget for them in the total cruise price.

Enticing dessert items in the gelato and ice cream shops on some ships also come with a price, including Coco’s and Dolce Gelato on Norwegian or MSC’s Venchi Gelati and Chocolate.

Drinking

There are endless options when considering beverage packages, too, so you need choose what fits best with your interests and budget. Some of the package options are only for nonalcoholic drinks like fountain sodas, sparkling waters and coffees, while premium or deluxe beverage packages cover beer, wine and cocktails, so they are more expensive.

Depending on the cruise line, most premium packages will usually cover drinks up to around $15, but many craft cocktails and fine wines on cruise ships can be quite a bit more expensive than that, especially if you request a specific brand for the liquor. If you have the premium package and want to splurge on the fancy beverage, you’ll have to pay the difference.

It’s important to know that there are a few select venues and bars on some ships that do not accept a beverage package, so you’ll have to pay extra for drinks at those places. For example, MSC’s ships have several signature venues that do not accept drink packages, such as Hola! Tacos & Cantina, Jean-Philippe Maury, Lavazza coffee shops, Starship Club and Venchi 1878 establishments.

Carnival Cruise Line’s “Cheers!” beverage package includes drinks and wine up to $20 each. You can also order energy drinks, zero-proof frozen cocktails, specialty teas and coffees, bottled water, and other drinks with this package. In addition, it includes discounts on spirits and wines over $20, as well as discounted beverage seminars and classes. If you purchase the package before the sailing, the cost is $82.54 per person per day (a savings of $5 per day from the onboard price). This type of package can add quite a bit of money on a seven-day cruise or longer, so you’ll need to budget for the extras along with your cruise fare.

For more information, consult our guide on drink package options for major cruise lines.

Bundle pricing

For additional savings, look into bundle pricing that includes specialty dining, a drinks package, Wi-Fi, photos and more. Many lines are offering these packages now, including Norwegian with its “More at Sea” program and Princess’ “Premier Cruise Package.” Purchasing the extra amenities together may be more cost-effective. For example, Holland America’s “Have It All” package encompasses a $100 shore excursion credit, the signature drinks package (including the service charges), one evening of specialty dining and a Wi-Fi package for a six- to nine-day cruise. If you’re sailing for 10 or more days, the benefits increase.

While these packages may not always work out in your favor, you’ll at least know what your dining, imbibing, excursions, Wi-Fi and even additional activities on the cruise will cost.

Additional costs on a cruise ship

Cruisers will also incur extra fees from excursions, fitness classes, spa treatments, access to thermal spa rooms, babysitting services, ship tours, wine tastings, cocktail demonstrations, cooking classes, laundry services, and some entertainment venues and activities on the ship. Examples include Norwegian’s racetrack, Viva Speedway; high-tech attractions like the Robotron thrill ride on MSC Seascape; the equally thrilling Cliffhanger swing on the new MSC World America; and Carnival’s first roller coaster at sea, BOLT.

See some of the more popular added costs you’ll want to consider below.

Wi-Fi access

If you need Wi-Fi during the cruise, that’s another cost to factor into the total price. Here are two examples of pricing for internet plans for two cruise lines.

Carnival uses Starlink for Wi-Fi and offers three individual package options, ranging from $18.70 to $23.80 per person per day if you book online; you’ll be saving 15% off the onboard price by doing so in advance. The basic Social Wi-Fi Plan gives you access to certain social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and more. With faster speeds, the mid-tier Value Wi-Fi Plan adds on access to your email and sites for weather, news, finance and more. The highest-tier option, Carnival’s Premium Wi-Fi Plan, provides speeds up to three times faster than the other plans. With Premium, you can make video calls and use streaming platforms like Netflix. The line also offers a four-device bundle for the Premium plan at $84 per day — an online exclusive.

Celebrity also uses Starlink. The line’s “All Included” fare includes basic internet and a classic drink package, which the line says can save you potentially hundreds of dollars. If you don’t book that fare, Wi-Fi plans range from $23.99 per day per device for basic service to premium Wi-Fi at $32.99 per day.

Shore excursions

If you’re traveling to far-flung or new destinations, you’ll want to book shore excursions. Cruise lines recommend that you book excursions directly with them rather than hiring an independent tour company or operator, but it can be more expensive to book tours through the cruise line.

However, if you experience a delay on an independent tour and can’t get back to the ship on time, there’s a chance you’ll get left behind if you’re not on a ship-sponsored tour. If you decide to go with a private tour guide, be sure to book an excursion that will allow you to arrive back at the ship with plenty of time to spare before the vessel departs for the next destination. Most tour operators in busy cruise ports work with the cruise ship schedules all the time, so you should be fine with a reputable independent guide.

Some trips last an entire day or are once-in-a-lifetime adventures like dog-sledding on a glacier in Alaska or taking a helicopter ride over the active volcanoes and waterfalls in Iceland. These types of excursions can be costly, ranging anywhere from hundreds to even thousands of dollars. If these types of experiences are not in your budget, look for historic walking or panoramic driving tours. These activities are shorter in duration and typically the least expensive tours available on the cruise. Many of these types of tours will cost less than $100. And, of course, there are always other options available that range between the lower and higher price range of excursions.

If your ship is docked directly in the town or city, then you’ll be able to explore off the ship on your own for free. Some cruise lines or ports also offer complimentary shuttle buses into town or a round-trip ride for a nominal fee if it’s not within walking distance of the ship. That’s another less expensive option for you to sightsee, shop or grab lunch in town.

[Related:The 16 Best Alaska Cruise Excursions]

Transportation

Transportation is another expense that’s often overlooked in the total cost of a cruise. Consider if you’ll be driving or flying to the cruise port. If you’re driving, you’ll have to pay for gas and parking at the port — and maybe a hotel the night before the cruise, depending on when you arrive and when your ship is scheduled to set sail. Don’t forget the meals or beverages you’ll purchase on the way.

If you’re flying to the port, especially on a long-distance flight, it’s best to come in a day early. In that case, you’ll also have to pay for a hotel, transfers from the airport to the hotel, and then a transfer (private hire, Uber or cab) to the ship’s terminal. When searching for hotels near the cruise port, look for options that package transportation and/or long-term parking in nightly rates. Be sure to budget for meals while you’re in town before the cruise and a ride back to the airport after the cruise.

Souvenirs or forgotten items

Don’t forget to account for purchases on the ship. Items that you forgot to bring from home will be more expensive on board. It’s also easy to run up the bill when buying souvenirs for yourself or the kids. It’s a good idea to periodically check your bill online or with guest services to see the current balance. You can keep a running tab of what you’ve billed to your stateroom — and also make sure that the charges are correct.

Cruise pricing checklist

To sum it up, here’s a checklist of major items that will help you to compare costs across cruise lines and tally up the total cost of a cruise:

— Base cruise price

— Taxes, fees, gratuities and port expenses

— Specialty dining (including desserts)

— Food and beverage packages

— Wi-Fi

— Optional activities (such as spa treatments or extra-fee entertainment on the ship)

— Shore excursions

— Miscellaneous expenses (such as meals and beverages ashore)

— Dry cleaning and/or laundry

— Air or ground travel to the port

— Hotel prior to embarking

— Meals ashore

— Parking

If you don’t want to budget for all the individual expenses related to a cruise — and you don’t need the over-the-top entertainment of a larger cruise ship — consider booking a mostly all-inclusive or fully all-inclusive cruise with a luxury cruise line. These companies include almost everything in your cruise fare.

Mostly all-inclusive cruises

One option for a mostly all-inclusive cruise is Viking Ocean Cruises. The line’s 12 all-veranda ocean-going vessels accommodate up to either 930 or 998 guests (based on double occupancy). All of Viking’s ships feature the same categories of staterooms and suites, dining, lounges, and entertainment venues across the fleet. The ships offer an immersive cultural curriculum on board with regional dishes, destination performances and enrichment lectures.

Viking’s fares include veranda accommodations, port taxes and fees, free Wi-Fi, access to the Nordic Spa and fitness center, 24-hour room service, and one complimentary excursion in each port. You’ll also have alternative dining options at no extra charge, plus free beer, wine and soft drinks with lunch and dinner on board the ship. Specialty coffees, teas and bottled water are available 24 hours a day at no extra charge.

If you like to have an aperitif before your evening meal or an after-dinner cocktail, those beverages will be at an additional cost. You can either pay for the drinks individually or choose to upgrade with a Silver Spirits beverage package for $27 per person per day. The package covers house Champagne, select wines by the glass, upgraded whiskeys, soft drinks and more. It also includes the premium wine pairing at The Chef’s Table restaurant, a 50% discount for premium tasting events and a 30% discount on premium beverages, including bottles of wine. You’ll also need to budget for any optional shore excursions that are not included in the fare.

Keep in mind that Viking is an adults-only cruise line, so children younger than 18 are not permitted.

All-inclusive cruises

Regent Seven Seas, Silversea Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line and Explora Journeys boast all-inclusive luxury experiences with shipwide amenities such as ocean-facing suites, butlers (in select suite categories with some lines), premium spirits, fully stocked in-suite bars, no tipping and complimentary dining at world-class restaurants.

Additional perks with Regent Seven Seas include complimentary unlimited shore excursions and a free one-night hotel stay before the cruise departure. Silversea offers door-to-door arrangements where everything is handled by the cruise line. You can also opt for a port-to-port all-inclusive rate if you prefer to make your own travel arrangements. All door-to-door and port-to-port Silversea fares cover a selection of complimentary shore excursions in each port.

If you’re interested in an even smaller ship — and are sailing to the Caribbean, the Mediterranean or Northern Europe — SeaDream Yacht Club features an intimate luxury experience on its two 112-passenger yachts. The fares include top-notch cuisine, an open bar, gratuities, crew-led activities ashore, complimentary daily yoga, access to water sports and movies under the stars.

How much does a luxury cruise cost for two?

If you want to go on an all-inclusive luxury ship, what can you expect to pay for two people? This will depend on the ship, where you want to sail and for how long — as well as what amenities are included in the fare.

For a seven-night Caribbean cruise in January 2026 round-trip from Miami with Regent Seven Seas, an all-inclusive cruise fare with suite accommodations starts at around $8,000 for two cruisers (roughly $4,000 per person). There are additional perks and savings available, depending on the level of accommodations you book, if you add the ultimate upgrade with air or combine this cruise with another voyage. You can also check with a travel agent specializing in cruises to see if they have access to other promotions.

As another example, for a Silversea cruise in December 2025 that sails round-trip from Bridgetown, Barbados, the all-inclusive port-to-port cruise fare starts at roughly $7,000 for two people (around $3,500 per person) in suite accommodations. Contact a travel agent before booking to see if they can offer upgrades or additional amenities.

While the price tag may seem high, compare the total cost with the base fare on a larger cruise ship and then add in all the extras to determine which offers the better deal in the end.

How to find cruise deals

If you have the time to research and look for cruise specials and deals on your own, there are several websites you can go to for comparison pricing. You can also look for last-minute offers with the cruise line and seek out lower fares during wave season (January through March), which is considered the best time to book a cruise for discounted pricing. Another option is to travel during the shoulder seasons or offseasons (as mentioned above). These times will vary depending on the destination.

Florida residents can find special deals on Caribbean itineraries when sailing from one of the ports in the state, such as Miami, Port Canaveral or Fort Lauderdale. Residents of other states, including New York, California, Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey and Connecticut, may also qualify for resident rate discounts, depending on the cruise line.

Here are a few websites to consider when looking for cruise deals. Be sure to read the fine print, as some of them charge fees for booking.

— GotoSea

— Cruiseline

— CruiseDirect

— Cruise Critic

— Vacations to Go

— Cruises.com

— Expedia

The bottom line

The average cost of a cruise is all over the map — and there are many variables to consider. Hiring a cruise specialist to navigate the rough waters may be your best option. Cruise specialists are also privy to special deals and incentives that you may not be able to access on your own. Travel agents can advise you of promotions that may include free specialty dining, beverage packages, complimentary Wi-Fi, shore excursions, discounts on solo and family travel, and more. This approach will save you the hassle of searching online or calling the individual cruise companies to check on what specials are available.

If you’d rather have one price with everything included so there’s little room for surprises at the end of the trip, consider a mostly or fully all-inclusive cruise fare. If you don’t need waterslides for the kids, big Broadway shows and high-tech entertainment, this type of cruise on a small luxury line may suit you well.

When doing the math and comparing the costs, you might be surprised how similar in price cruising with a larger mass market cruise line and a smaller luxury line can be. In the end, your decision will come down to your personal preferences and what you value most for your cruise vacation.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi has been an avid cruiser since her early 20s. She has sailed to destinations around the globe on nearly every type of cruise ship built, including the newest megaships, luxury yachts, expedition vessels and traditional masted sailing ships. She used personal experience searching for cruise deals and extensive research to write this piece. She covers the travel and culinary industries for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

You might also be interested in:

— Cruise Packing List: Essentials for Your Cruise

— How Much Does an Alaska Cruise Cost?

— Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is Right for You?

— Royal Caribbean vs. Celebrity Cruises

— The Best Cruise Insurance Plans

More from U.S. News

15 Top Adults-Only Cruises for 2025 & 2026

The 9 Top River Cruise Lines for 2025

The Best Cruise Packing List for 2025 (Print-Ready)

How Much Does a Cruise Cost in 2025? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/08/25: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.