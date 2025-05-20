Eligible active-duty service members, veterans and surviving spouses can use a loan backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs each…

Eligible active-duty service members, veterans and surviving spouses can use a loan backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs each time they purchase a primary residence, meaning the main home they live in.

If you’ve already purchased a home with your VA benefit, you may have to sell it before you can use a VA loan to buy another home, though some exceptions apply.

A VA loan can provide eligible borrowers with a lot of benefits. “There’s lots of opportunities to take advantage of potentially lower rates, zero down and to have a reasonable mortgage — and even build wealth,” says Stacy Miller, a certified financial planner and founder of BayView Financial Planning, which specializes in serving women, widows, and military and veteran families.

How Many Times Can You Use a VA Loan?

A VA loan is not a one-time deal.

If you qualify, you can use VA loans throughout your lifetime, no matter how many primary homes you buy. But there are rules to keep in mind.

First, you can only use a VA loan to purchase or refinance your main residence. “This generally means borrowers cannot use a VA loan to finance the purchase of a rental or investment property,” says Kevin Parker, vice president of field mortgage originations at Navy Federal Credit Union.

Second, you must have a certificate of eligibility, or COE, from the VA that gives you either a full or partial entitlement.

What Is Full Entitlement?

A COE tells a lender how much VA loan coverage a borrower is entitled to. If your COE says your basic entitlement is $36,000, that means you have full entitlement.

With full entitlement, the VA promises to pay a lender up to $36,000 if you default on a loan of less than $144,000. If your loan is worth more than $144,000, the VA promises to pay up to 25% of the loan amount. The VA doesn’t impose a maximum loan amount as long as you have full entitlement.

One hallmark feature of VA loans is that down payments are typically not required. This is possible because of the VA’s promise to compensate the lender in case of default — called a VA home loan guarantee.

What Is Partial Entitlement?

If your COE has an amount less than $36,000 but more than $0, you have likely used some — but not all — of your entitlement. In this case, you may be able to use your remaining entitlement to help you purchase another home valued at over $144,000 that will be your residence, as long as you can afford all your loans when you close.

If your remaining entitlement is more than 25% of your loan amount, you’ll get the same 25% loan guarantee. Otherwise, you could get a guarantee of up to your remaining entitlement. You may need to make a down payment to make up the difference.

The VA calculates your remaining entitlement by multiplying the conforming loan limit in the county where you’re purchasing by 25% and subtracting the entitlement you’ve already used.

How Many VA Loans Can You Have?

Although you can reuse your VA loan benefit several times, it is generally for one loan at a time. But you may be able to use a partial entitlement for a second loan, as described above.

Once you’ve used your entitlement, you can have it restored by meeting at least one of the following three conditions, according to the VA:

1. You have paid off your previous loan in full and sold the home for which you used the loan.

2. A qualified veteran has assumed your mortgage using sufficient entitlement to replace yours.

3. You still have the home, but you’ve paid off your loan in full and you haven’t previously had your entitlement restored while still owning the home.

Should You Use a VA Loan?

Although VA loans can only be used for a primary residence, they make sense for many borrowers. “There are no real disadvantages associated with VA loans,” Parker says. “In most cases, they are an eligible borrower’s best option.”

Choosing a VA loan means you won’t have to purchase private mortgage insurance, or PMI. That can add up to big savings, as PMI may cost between 0.5% and 2% of the loan amount each year.

Consult a mortgage lender to weigh your options. “There are few instances when another type of loan would be a more suitable option for a borrower,” Parker says. “The perks and benefits VA loans provide are hard to beat.”

Miller says she refinanced her VA loan to a conventional loan when mortgage rates were extremely low (average 30-year fixed mortgage rates hit a record low in January 2021) — a scenario that she says doesn’t apply now but that was helpful at the time because it allowed her to restore full entitlement.

“Because I was going to buy a more expensive home, I wanted to free up the entirety of that entitlement to buy a new home,” Miller says. “And that also gave me the flexibility that I didn’t need to sell this home to free up that entitlement for the next home.”

Working with a reputable VA loan specialist can be helpful as borrowers explore their options.

“A VA loan specialist is something that a veteran should definitely look into,” Miller says. “There are some good opportunities and some good people out there doing good work.” But she adds that veterans should still do their due diligence and be wary of organizations that could be trying to take advantage.

