How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 5/20/2025

U.S. stocks fell as momentum slowed for Wall Street after it rallied from a deep hole nearly all the way…

U.S. stocks fell as momentum slowed for Wall Street after it rallied from a deep hole nearly all the way back to its all-time high set earlier this year.

The S&P 500 lost 0.4% Tuesday, its first drop in seven days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.

Stocks of companies in the travel industry led the way lower as doubts continue about how much U.S. households will be able to spend on vacations. U.S. Treasury yields and the value of the U.S. dollar held relatively steady.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.14 points, or 0.4%, to 5,940.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 114.83 points, or 0.3%, to 42,677.24.

The Nasdaq composite fell 72.75 points, or 0.4%, to 19,142.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.15 points, or 0.1%, to 2,105.58.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.92 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 22.50 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 68.39, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.67 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 58.83 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 133.02 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 168.08, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 124.58 points, or 5.6%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.