Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $121.9…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $121.9 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $666.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $626.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.