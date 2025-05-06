Horace Mann: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $38.2 million…

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $38.2 million in its first quarter.

The Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $416.4 million in the period.

Horace Mann expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.