Hologic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.04 to $1.07.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.01 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.1 billion.

