Hilton Grand Vacations: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported a loss of $17 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

