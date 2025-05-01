HF Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $6.37 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.08 billion.

