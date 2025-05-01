Hershey: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $224.2 million. On…

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $224.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.82 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.18 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.