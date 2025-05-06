Heron Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.6 million…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $38.9 million in the period.

Heron Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $153 million to $163 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRTX

