Hercules Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $50.3 million.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $119.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTGC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.