Henry Schein: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $110 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.23 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $4.94 per share.

