Helmerich & Payne: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $992.7 million.

