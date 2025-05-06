Helios Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.3 million…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.3 million in its first quarter.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $195.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Helios Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 54 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $198 million to $206 million for the fiscal second quarter.

