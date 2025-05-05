Heidrick & Struggles: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $13.3…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $13.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $287.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $283.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Heidrick & Struggles said it expects revenue in the range of $285 million to $305 million.

