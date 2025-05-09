HEI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Friday reported profit of $27.1 million in its…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) on Friday reported profit of $27.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The the parent of Hawaii’s largest electricity generator posted revenue of $744.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HE

