HealthStream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $4.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.9 million.

HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $297.5 million to $303.5 million.

