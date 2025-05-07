Health Catalyst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its first quarter.

The South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $79.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $80.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $335 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCAT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.