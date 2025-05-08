HCI Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $69.7 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $5.35.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.49 per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $216.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCI

