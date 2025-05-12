Harvard Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Monday reported a loss of $50.3 million…

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Monday reported a loss of $50.3 million in its first quarter.

The Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.14 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Harvard Bioscience said it expects revenue in the range of $18 million to $20 million.

