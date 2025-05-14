Harte-Hanks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $392,000 in its…

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $392,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The marketing company posted revenue of $41.6 million in the period.

