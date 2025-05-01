Harley-Davidson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $133.1 million. The Milwaukee-based company…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $133.1 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.08 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

