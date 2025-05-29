Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $50.5…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $50.5 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to $1.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $198 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $217.4 million, or $5.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $713 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLNE

