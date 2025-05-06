Halozyme Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $118.1 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $118.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $264.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.28 billion.

