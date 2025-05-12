Live Radio
Hallador Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 12, 2025, 4:53 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Monday reported profit of $10 million in its first quarter.

The Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $117.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNRG

