Haemonetics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $58 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $330.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $167.7 million, or $3.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

