Hackett Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $77.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $76.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $77.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

